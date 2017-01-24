Judge: Release video in Charlotte police shooting of suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has ordered the release of video showing a fatal shooting by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in 2012.

The Charlotte Observer reported (http://bit.ly/2jsp4yl ) that the ruling Monday is the second time a judge has ordered the release of video of a Charlotte police shooting under a new state law.

Mecklenburg County Superior Judge Lisa Bell ruled the police department must release to the newspaper the footage in the killing of 28-year-old Michael Laney, whose family and police give conflicting accounts of what happened.

A prosecutor ruled officers were justified in the shooting. Family members said the shooting was unnecessary and officers overreacted.

Earlier this month, another judge ordered the release of video in the June 2 police shooting of Rodney Rodriguez Smith. That video hasn’t yet been released.

