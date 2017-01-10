India’s Olympic body seeks to clarify contentious awards

NEW DELHI (AP) — Already threatened with being suspended and stripped of its government funding, the Indian Olympic Association has sought to clarify its position regarding plans to appoint two tainted former officials as honorary life-time presidents.

A spokesman said IOA president N. Ramachandran wrote a letter to the sports minister on Monday to explain.

India’s sports ministry had earlier said government recognition of the IOA would be revoked unless the honorary positions for Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala were withdrawn.

Kalmadi and Chautala, former IOA presidents, had been unanimously proposed for the positions, which were largely ceremonial and did not give any voting rights, during an annual IOA meeting last month in Chennai. The decision sparked intense criticism from the wider national sports community.

