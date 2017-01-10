1:58 am, January 10, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » India's Olympic body seeks…

India’s Olympic body seeks to clarify contentious awards

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 1:33 am 01/10/2017 01:33am
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — Already threatened with being suspended and stripped of its government funding, the Indian Olympic Association has sought to clarify its position regarding plans to appoint two tainted former officials as honorary life-time presidents.

A spokesman said IOA president N. Ramachandran wrote a letter to the sports minister on Monday to explain.

India’s sports ministry had earlier said government recognition of the IOA would be revoked unless the honorary positions for Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala were withdrawn.

Kalmadi and Chautala, former IOA presidents, had been unanimously proposed for the positions, which were largely ceremonial and did not give any voting rights, during an annual IOA meeting last month in Chennai. The decision sparked intense criticism from the wider national sports community.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News Olympics
Home » Latest News » Government News » India's Olympic body seeks…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Government News