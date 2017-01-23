11:05 am, January 23, 2017
Indiana lawmaker apologizes for “fat women” meme

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 10:38 am 01/23/2017 10:38am
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana state senator is apologizing for an “offensive” message about women who attended the Women’s March on Washington, but says he doesn’t know how it was posted to his Facebook account.

The meme says, “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking, than Michelle Obama did in 8 years,” and appears to include a photo of women participating in Saturday’s march. It has since been deleted.

Republican Sen. Jack Sandlin says the post does not represent his views toward women and that it is “unclear” how the post appeared on his Facebook page.

He refused to answer additional questions from The Associated Press on Monday. His press secretary, Matt Werner, confirmed the content of the message that appeared on the account but declined to comment further.

Breaking News Congress News Government News National News
