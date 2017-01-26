11:54 am, January 27, 2017
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Indiana GOP social media advice: ‘You’re not Donald Trump’

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:46 pm 01/26/2017 06:46pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says Rep. Jim Lucas has met with domestic violence prevention advocates after posting misogynistic jokes on Facebook.

Bosma said Thursday the Republican lawmaker won’t be punished after apologizing and deleting the posts following the recent women’s marches.

One post showed a woman sprayed in the face with pepper spray. A caption read: “PARTICIPATION TROPHIES. NOW IN LIQUID FORM.” Another showed a woman in a car trunk, accompanied by a boorish joke.

Lucas was one of several public officials across the U.S. facing backlash for social media postings that mocked women protesting President Donald Trump.

Bosma also gave remedial social media training to Republicans and emphasized that they can’t get away with the Twitter antics of Trump.

He started tutorials by saying: “You’re not Donald Trump.”

