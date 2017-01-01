10:39 am, January 1, 2017
In red states, businesses gearing up to fight bathroom bills

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 9:30 am 01/01/2017 09:30am
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee group of businesses is charging into the fiery debate over how to balance LGBT rights and religious conviction.

About 300 companies, from health-care giant HCA to FedEx, have joined under the moniker Tennessee Thrives to oppose religious objection and bathroom bills, like the one in North Carolina that has stirred a months-long uproar.

Companies in other GOP-led states have successfully voiced opposition under similar names: Georgia Prospers, Opportunity West Virginia, Missouri Competes.

In North Carolina, lawmakers continue to feud over whether to repeal its transgender bathroom law nine months after they passed it. Businesses, conventions and sports events have avoided North Carolina in protest. Republican Gov. Pat McCrory lost his re-election under criticism of the law.

