Ill lawmaker in hospital for ‘digestive flare-up,’ doing OK

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 9:14 am 01/12/2017 09:14am
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. administers the House oath of office to Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rutherford was wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher on Jan. 11. His office did not immediately return requests inquiring about his condition. (AP Photo/Zach Gibson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressman who was wheeled out of the Capitol in a stretcher on Wednesday night is recuperating in a Washington area hospital, and tests show that “acute digestive flare-up” is responsible for his discomfort.

That’s the word from the chief of staff for freshman Rep. John Rutherford, a Florida Republican who previously served as sheriff in Jacksonville.

Aide Kelly Simpson says Rutherford is on his way to “a full and swift recovery” and that doctors report Rutherford’s vital signs look good. The lawmaker is expected to remain briefly in the hospital to treat inflammation.

