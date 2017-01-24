4:20 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Idaho man pleads not…

Idaho man pleads not guilty to hate crime in gay man killing

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 5:01 pm 01/24/2017 05:01pm
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man charged with a federal hate crime in the beating death of a gay man has pleaded not guilty in Boise’s U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

A March trial was set for 23-year-old Kelly Schneider, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in state court Monday.

He was indicted earlier this month on the hate crime charge that accused him of attacking Steven Nelson last year because he was gay.

Prosecutors in a related state court case say Schneider used online personals ad to lure the 49-year-old Nelson to a remote part of southwestern Idaho.

Nelson was then robbed, stripped, beaten and kicked repeatedly.

Nelson was critically injured but walked naked and barefoot to a home about a half-mile away and gave police information before he died.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Idaho man pleads not…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Government News