4:55 pm, January 30, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » How major US stock…

How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 4:42 pm 01/30/2017 04:42pm
Share

U.S. stocks fell Monday as investors grew nervous following President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries. Energy companies, which have surged over the last year, took the biggest losses.

On Monday:

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 122.65 points, or 0.6 percent, to 19,971.13.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 13.79 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,280.90.

The Nasdaq composite declined 47.07 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,613.71.

The Russell 2000 index skidded 18.37 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,352.33.

For the year:

The Dow is up 208.53 points, or 1.1 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 42.07 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 230.59 points, or 4.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 4.80 points, or 0.4 percent.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Government News » How major US stock…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Government News