BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

House to take first crack at repealing Obama-era regulations

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 3:15 am 01/28/2017 03:15am
In this Jan. 26, 2017, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speak during a news conference at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia. Determined to reverse eight years of a Democratic administration, House Republicans are on track to overturn a handful of rules finalized in Barack Obama's final months that affect oil and gas companies, coal miners and federal contractors. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are on track to overturn a handful of rules that were finalized in President Barack Obama’s final months in office — and deal with climate change, federal contracting and background checks for gun ownership.

Opponents criticize the regulations as job killers that’ll hold back the U.S. economy.

Now, they’re turning to an oversight tool used successfully only once before to void a rule issued by a federal agency.

All that’ll be required to make the regulation invalid is a simple majority of both GOP-led chambers approving a joint resolution of disapproval — along with the president’s signature.

The House will take the first crack this week.

