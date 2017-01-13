6:39 pm, January 13, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » House Roll Call: Health Care

House Roll Call: Health Care

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 6:33 pm 01/13/2017 06:33pm
Share

The 227-198 roll call Friday by which the House passed a budget that eases passage of a future Republican bill dismantling, rewriting Obama health care law.

A “yes” vote is a vote to pass the bill.

Voting yes were 0 Democrats and 227 Republicans.

Voting no were 189 Democrats and 9 Republicans.

X denotes those not voting.

ALABAMA

Democrats — Sewell, N.

Republicans — Aderholt, Y; Brooks, Y; Byrne, Y; Palmer, Y; Roby, Y; Rogers, Y.

ALASKA

Republicans — Young, Y.

ARIZONA

Democrats — Gallego, N; Grijalva, N; O’Halleran, N; Sinema, N.

Republicans — Biggs, Y; Franks, Y; Gosar, Y; McSally, Y; Schweikert, Y.

ARKANSAS

Republicans — Crawford, Y; Hill, Y; Westerman, Y; Womack, Y.

CALIFORNIA

Democrats — Aguilar, N; Barragan, N; Bass, N; Becerra, N; Bera, N; Brownley, N; Carbajal, N; Cardenas, N; Chu, Judy, N; Correa, N; Costa, N; Davis, N; DeSaulnier, N; Eshoo, N; Garamendi, N; Huffman, N; Khanna, N; Lee, N; Lieu, Ted, N; Lofgren, N; Lowenthal, N; Matsui, N; McNerney, N; Napolitano, N; Panetta, N; Pelosi, N; Peters, N; Roybal-Allard, N; Ruiz, N; Sanchez, N; Schiff, N; Sherman, N; Speier, N; Swalwell, N; Takano, N; Thompson, N; Torres, N; Vargas, N; Waters, Maxine, N.

Republicans — Calvert, Y; Cook, Y; Denham, Y; Hunter, Y; Issa, Y; Knight, Y; LaMalfa, Y; McCarthy, Y; McClintock, N; Nunes, Y; Rohrabacher, Y; Royce, Y; Valadao, Y; Walters, Mimi, Y.

COLORADO

Democrats — DeGette, N; Perlmutter, N; Polis, N.

Republicans — Buck, Y; Coffman, Y; Lamborn, Y; Tipton, Y.

CONNECTICUT

Democrats — Courtney, N; DeLauro, N; Esty, N; Himes, N; Larson, N.

DELAWARE

Democrats — Blunt Rochester, N.

FLORIDA

Democrats — Castor, N; Crist, N; Demings, N; Deutch, N; Frankel, X; Hastings, N; Lawson, N; Murphy, N; Soto, N; Wasserman Schultz, N; Wilson, N.

Republicans — Bilirakis, Y; Buchanan, Y; Curbelo, Y; DeSantis, Y; Diaz-Balart, Y; Dunn, Y; Gaetz, Y; Mast, Y; Posey, Y; Rooney, Francis, Y; Rooney, Thomas J., Y; Ros-Lehtinen, Y; Ross, Y; Rutherford, X; Webster, Y; Yoho, Y.

GEORGIA

Democrats — Bishop, N; Johnson, N; Lewis, N; Scott, David, N.

Republicans — Allen, Y; Carter, Y; Collins, Y; Ferguson, Y; Graves, Y; Hice, Jody B., Y; Loudermilk, Y; Price, Tom, X; Scott, Austin, Y; Woodall, Y.

HAWAII

Democrats — Gabbard, N; Hanabusa, N.

IDAHO

Republicans — Labrador, N; Simpson, Y.

ILLINOIS

Democrats — Bustos, N; Davis, Danny, N; Foster, N; Gutierrez, N; Kelly, N; Krishnamoorthi, N; Lipinski, N; Quigley, N; Rush, X; Schakowsky, N; Schneider, N.

Republicans — Bost, Y; Davis, Rodney, Y; Hultgren, Y; Kinzinger, Y; LaHood, Y; Roskam, Y; Shimkus, Y.

INDIANA

Democrats — Carson, N; Visclosky, N.

Republicans — Banks, Y; Brooks, Y; Bucshon, Y; Hollingsworth, Y; Messer, Y; Rokita, Y; Walorski, Y.

IOWA

Democrats — Loebsack, N.

Republicans — Blum, Y; King, Y; Young, Y.

KANSAS

Republicans — Jenkins, Y; Marshall, Y; Pompeo, X; Yoder, Y.

KENTUCKY

Democrats — Yarmuth, N.

Republicans — Barr, Y; Comer, Y; Guthrie, Y; Massie, N; Rogers, Y.

LOUISIANA

Democrats — Richmond, N.

Republicans — Abraham, Y; Graves, Y; Higgins, Y; Johnson, Y; Scalise, Y.

MAINE

Democrats — Pingree, N.

Republicans — Poliquin, Y.

MARYLAND

Democrats — Brown, N; Cummings, N; Delaney, N; Hoyer, N; Raskin, N; Ruppersberger, N; Sarbanes, N.

Republicans — Harris, Y.

MASSACHUSETTS

Democrats — Capuano, N; Clark, N; Keating, N; Kennedy, N; Lynch, N; McGovern, N; Moulton, N; Neal, N; Tsongas, N.

MICHIGAN

Democrats — Conyers, N; Dingell, N; Kildee, N; Lawrence, N; Levin, N.

Republicans — Amash, N; Bergman, Y; Bishop, Y; Huizenga, Y; Mitchell, Y; Moolenaar, Y; Trott, Y; Upton, Y; Walberg, Y.

MINNESOTA

Democrats — Ellison, N; McCollum, N; Nolan, N; Peterson, N; Walz, N.

Republicans — Emmer, Y; Lewis, Y; Paulsen, Y.

MISSISSIPPI

Democrats — Thompson, N.

Republicans — Harper, Y; Kelly, Y; Palazzo, Y.

MISSOURI

Democrats — Clay, N; Cleaver, X.

Republicans — Graves, Y; Hartzler, Y; Long, Y; Luetkemeyer, Y; Smith, Y; Wagner, Y.

MONTANA

Republicans — Zinke, X.

NEBRASKA

Republicans — Bacon, Y; Fortenberry, Y; Smith, Y.

NEVADA

Democrats — Kihuen, N; Rosen, N; Titus, N.

Republicans — Amodei, Y.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Democrats — Kuster, N; Shea-Porter, N.

NEW JERSEY

Democrats — Gottheimer, N; Norcross, N; Pallone, N; Pascrell, N; Payne, N; Sires, N; Watson Coleman, N.

Republicans — Frelinghuysen, Y; Lance, Y; LoBiondo, Y; MacArthur, N; Smith, Y.

NEW MEXICO

Democrats — Lujan Grisham, M., N; Lujan, Ben Ray, N.

Republicans — Pearce, Y.

NEW YORK

Democrats — Clarke, N; Crowley, N; Engel, N; Espaillat, N; Higgins, N; Jeffries, N; Lowey, N; Maloney, Carolyn B., N; Maloney, Sean, N; Meeks, N; Meng, N; Nadler, N; Rice, N; Serrano, N; Slaughter, N; Suozzi, N; Tonko, N; Velazquez, N.

Republicans — Collins, Y; Donovan, Y; Faso, Y; Katko, N; King, Y; Reed, Y; Stefanik, Y; Tenney, Y; Zeldin, Y.

NORTH CAROLINA

Democrats — Adams, N; Butterfield, N; Price, N.

Republicans — Budd, Y; Foxx, Y; Holding, Y; Hudson, Y; Jones, N; McHenry, Y; Meadows, Y; Pittenger, Y; Rouzer, Y; Walker, Y.

NORTH DAKOTA

Republicans — Cramer, Y.

OHIO

Democrats — Beatty, N; Fudge, N; Kaptur, N; Ryan, N.

Republicans — Boehner, X (the speaker by tradition often does not vote); Chabot, Y; Davidson, Y; Gibbs, Y; Johnson, Y; Jordan, Y; Joyce, Y; Latta, Y; Renacci, Y; Stivers, Y; Tiberi, Y; Turner, Y; Wenstrup, Y.

OKLAHOMA

Republicans — Bridenstine, Y; Cole, Y; Lucas, Y; Mullin, Y; Russell, Y.

OREGON

Democrats — Blumenauer, N; Bonamici, N; DeFazio, N; Schrader, N.

Republicans — Walden, Y.

PENNSYLVANIA

Democrats — Boyle, Brendan F., N; Brady, N; Cartwright, N; Doyle, Michael F., N; Evans, N.

Republicans — Barletta, Y; Costello, Y; Dent, N; Fitzpatrick, N; Kelly, Y; Marino, Y; Meehan, Y; Murphy, Y; Perry, Y; Rothfus, Y; Shuster, Y; Smucker, Y; Thompson, Y.

RHODE ISLAND

Democrats — Cicilline, N; Langevin, N.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Democrats — Clyburn, X.

Republicans — Duncan, Y; Gowdy, Y; Mulvaney, X; Rice, Y; Sanford, Y; Wilson, Y.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Republicans — Noem, Y.

TENNESSEE

Democrats — Cohen, N; Cooper, N.

Republicans — Black, Y; Blackburn, Y; DesJarlais, Y; Duncan, Y; Fleischmann, Y; Kustoff, Y; Roe, Y.

TEXAS

Democrats — Castro, N; Cuellar, N; Doggett, N; Gonzalez, N; Green, Al, N; Green, Gene, X; Jackson Lee, N; Johnson, E. B., N; O’Rourke, N; Veasey, N; Vela, N.

Republicans — Arrington, Y; Babin, Y; Barton, Y; Brady, Y; Burgess, Y; Carter, Y; Conaway, Y; Culberson, Y; Farenthold, Y; Flores, Y; Gohmert, Y; Granger, Y; Hensarling, Y; Hurd, Y; Johnson, Sam, Y; Marchant, Y; McCaul, Y; Olson, Y; Poe, Y; Ratcliffe, Y; Sessions, Y; Smith, Y; Thornberry, Y; Weber, Y; Williams, Y.

UTAH

Republicans — Bishop, Y; Chaffetz, Y; Love, Y; Stewart, Y.

VERMONT

Democrats — Welch, N.

VIRGINIA

Democrats — Beyer, N; Connolly, N; McEachin, N; Scott, N.

Republicans — Brat, Y; Comstock, Y; Garrett, Y; Goodlatte, Y; Griffith, Y; Taylor, Y; Wittman, Y.

WASHINGTON

Democrats — DelBene, N; Heck, N; Jayapal, N; Kilmer, N; Larsen, N; Smith, N.

Republicans — Beutler, Y; McMorris Rodgers, Y; Newhouse, Y; Reichert, Y.

WEST VIRGINIA

Republicans — Jenkins, Y; McKinley, Y; Mooney, Y.

WISCONSIN

Democrats — Kind, N; Moore, N; Pocan, N.

Republicans — Duffy, Y; Gallagher, Y; Grothman, Y; Ryan, Y; Sensenbrenner, Y.

WYOMING

Republicans — Cheney, Y.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Government News » House Roll Call: Health Care
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Government News