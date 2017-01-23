11:04 am, January 23, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Breaking News » Government News » Georgia court dismisses car…

Georgia court dismisses car crash lawsuit against Snapchat

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 10:56 am 01/23/2017 10:56am
Share

GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — A lawsuit claiming Snapchat’s “speed filter” tempted a woman to drive too fast before she crashed into a couple’s car has been dismissed by a judge who says the Communications Decency Act provides the social media company with immunity.

Wentworth and Karen Maynard sued Snapchat and the driver, Christal McGee, in Spalding County State Court in April. They said McGee was driving on a highway south of Atlanta in September 2015 while using a Snapchat filter that puts the rate at which a vehicle is traveling over an image.

It says McGee was trying to reach 100 mph when her car hit theirs, sending it across the left lane and into an embankment, and injuring Wentworth Maynard. The judge’s action on Friday leaves pending the claims against McGee.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News Government News Money News Tech News
Home » Breaking News » Government News » Georgia court dismisses car…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

Government News