George H.W. Bush improving, wife staying night in hospital

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 3:20 pm 01/22/2017 03:20pm
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 1997, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush hugs his wife, Barbara, after speaking at the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas. The Bushes were married Jan. 6, 1945, and have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush’s health continues to improve and doctors are hopeful he can be moved out of intensive care at a Houston hospital in the next day or two.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that Bush’s wife, 91-year-old former first lady Barbara Bush, has decided to remain another night at the hospital, where she’s been recovering from bronchitis.

The 92-year-old former president has been in the hospital for a week being treated for breathing difficulties from pneumonia.

McGrath says the couple wants to make sure “they thank their well-wishers for their kindness, and especially their prayers.”

Their 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.

