Former Honolulu officer gets 10 years for sexual assault

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 9:28 am 01/13/2017 09:28am
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Honolulu police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Jessie Laconsay pleaded no contest to six sexual assault counts in November.

Prosecutors say the 37-year-old Laconsay assaulted the girl over a two-and-a-half year period.

The sentence Thursday was part of a plea deal Laconsay negotiated with prosecutors. His original charges would have carried a mandatory 20-year prison term.

Laconsay resigned Dec. 2 after 10 years with the Honolulu Police Department.

