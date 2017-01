By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Former English soccer coach Barry Bennell has denied eight child abuse charges.

The 63-year-old Bennell appeared via videolink at Chester Crown Court from prison on Monday and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

All the charges are alleged to have happened between 1981 and 1986, when the victim was under the age of 16.

