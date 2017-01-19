9:44 am, January 19, 2017
Former CP CEO teaming with investor to target CSX railroad

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 9:34 am 01/19/2017 09:34am
FILE - In this May 14, 2015, file photo, Canadian Pacific Railway CEO Hunter Harrison speaks at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Alberta. Harrison, who led the turnaround of Canadian Pacific railroad over the past five years is teaming with an activist investor to target CSX railroad. He announced his retirement from CP Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, and then told the Wall Street Journal about his plans. Harrison is reportedly working with investor Paul Hilal, who left Pershing Square last year to start his own Mantle Ridge fund. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The executive who orchestrated the financial turnaround of Canadian Pacific railroad over the past five years is teaming up with an activist investor to target CSX railroad.

Shares of CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, are up 17 percent at the opening bell Thursday.

Hunter Harrison announced his retirement from CP Wednesday, and then told the Wall Street Journal about his plans. Harrison is reportedly working with investor Paul Hilal, who left Pershing Square last year to start his own hedge fund, which the paper reported has raised more than $1 billion for a single investment.

Harrison, 72, came out of retirement in 2012 to lead Canadian Pacific after Pershing Square Capital took a large stake in the railroad and forced management changes.

