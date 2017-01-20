11:18 am, January 20, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Ford expects $2B net income drop due to pension change

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 10:46 am 01/20/2017 10:46am
This Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, photo shows a Ford sign at an auto dealership, in Hialeah, Fla. Ford Motor Co. says a change in the way it values pension assets will cut 2016 full-year net income by $2 billion. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford says that a change in the way it values pension obligations will cut its 2016 net income by $2 billion.

According to a regulatory filing, Ford changed the way it measures pension gains and losses so they’re counted in the year they occur.

Ford will record a pretax pension charge of about $3 billion for the year. It says the loss is a special item so it won’t affect adjusted pretax profit. Ford still expects to meet guidance of about $10.2 billion in adjusted pretax profit for last year.

The company says its pension plan was underfunded by $8.9 billion in 2016, compared with $8.2 billion a year earlier.

Ford Motor Co. reports fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday.

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(Registrant)

