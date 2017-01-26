1:25 pm, January 26, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway soon, President Donald Trump will address House and Senate Republican lawmakers at their Philadelphia retreat.
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Filing by Puzder's co.…

Filing by Puzder’s co. gives window into conflict with Trump

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 1:17 pm 01/26/2017 01:17pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s choice for labor secretary is CEO of a fast food empire that is outsourcing jobs, a stark contrast with Trump’s scathing attacks on companies that send jobs overseas.

A filing with the Department of Labor and Trump’s criticism of outsourcing could be raised at Andrew Puzder’s confirmation hearing Feb. 7, with Democrats questioning how well he can advocate for workers.

Puzder’s company, CKE Restaurants Inc., notified the government in August of 2010 that it was outsourcing its restaurant information technology division to the Philippines. The department found that contributed to layoffs, making CKE workers eligible for federally funded benefits.

The company said in a statement that the outsourcing enabled CKE “to improve the quality of service levels to their restaurants.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Congress News Consumer News Government News Latest News Money News National News White House
Home » Latest News » Government News » Filing by Puzder's co.…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Government News