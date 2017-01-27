3:43 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Figures on government spending…

Figures on government spending and debt

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 4:12 pm 01/27/2017 04:12pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Jan. 26 $19,902,213
Statutory debt limit Suspended
Total public debt outstanding Jan. 26 $19,939,909
Operating balance Jan. 26 $382,448
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $72,650
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $62,805
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Dec -$208,359
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$215,551
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $740,771
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $765,645
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $949,130
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $981,196
Gold assets in Dec $11,041

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Figures on government spending…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Government News