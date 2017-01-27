WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit Jan. 26
|$19,902,213
|Statutory debt limit
|Suspended
|Total public debt outstanding Jan. 26
|$19,939,909
|Operating balance Jan. 26
|$382,448
|Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Dec
|$72,650
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$62,805
|Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Dec
|-$208,359
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$215,551
|Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Dec
|$740,771
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$765,645
|Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Dec
|$949,130
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$981,196
|Gold assets in Dec
|$11,041
