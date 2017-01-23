4:50 pm, January 25, 2017
Figures on government spending and debt

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 4:20 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Jan. 20 $19,909,554
Statutory debt limit Suspended
Total public debt outstanding Jan. 20 $19,947,305
Operating balance Jan. 20 $382,078
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $72,650
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $62,805
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Dec -$208,359
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$215,551
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $740,771
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $765,645
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $949,130
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $981,196
Gold assets in Dec $11,041

