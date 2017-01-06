9:20 am, January 6, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for St. Mary's County, starting at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Engine drops from B-52…

Engine drops from B-52 bomber in rural North Dakota

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 9:11 am 01/06/2017 09:11am
Share

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says it’s investigating after an engine dropped from a B-52 bomber during a training mission over North Dakota.

Officials at Minot Air Force Base say an in-flight emergency was declared Wednesday and the crew safely landed the plane safely. No injuries were reported on the ground or among the plane’s five crew members.

The Air Force says the engine fell in a remote area about 25 miles northeast of the base in Minot, about 110 miles north of Bismarck.

Maj. Jamie Humphries tells radio station KFGO-AM (http://bit.ly/2j8rAJo ) the plane was not carrying any weapons. Humphries says it could take several months to determine the cause of the incident.

___

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Engine drops from B-52…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Government News