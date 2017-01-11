3:35 pm, January 11, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  
LIVE EVENT The Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds the first of two days of hearings on the confirmation for Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State. Listen live.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Details of the 6…

Details of the 6 VW executives indicted by the US

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 3:13 pm 01/11/2017 03:13pm
Share

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced indictments Wednesday against six executives at Volkswagen AG.

The charges are part of the government’s ongoing case against VW for knowingly selling diesel vehicles that didn’t meet U.S. emissions standards.

All of the executives are German. Five of the six are believed to presently live in Germany. One, Oliver Schmidt, was arrested Jan. 7 in Miami during a visit to the U.S.

All six executives are charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by making false statements to regulators and the public about VW’s diesels.

Here are the executives’ names, titles and any additional charges.

Charged with conspiracy:

— Jens Hadler, 50. Head of Volkswagen engine development, 2007-2011.

Charged with wire fraud:

— Bernd Gottweis, 69. Head of quality management and product safety, 2007-2014.

Charged with clean air violations:

— Richard Dorenkamp. 68; Head of VW engines’ after-treatment department, 2003-2013. Led the team of engineers that developed the first diesel engine designed to meet U.S. emissions standards.

Charged with wire fraud and clean air violations:

— Heinz-Jakob Neusser, 56. Head of Volkswagen engine development, 2011-2013; head of VW brand development, 2013-2015.

— Oliver Schmidt, 48. Head of VW’s Engineering and Environmental Office in Michigan, 2012-2015.

— Jurgen Peter, 59. Engineer in the quality management and product safety group, 1990-present.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Details of the 6…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Government News