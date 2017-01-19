9:43 am, January 19, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS With the forecast calling for rain, the no-umbrella policy for the inaugural events has been revised.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Deputy and suspect are…

Deputy and suspect are killed in shootout in North Dakota

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 9:25 am 01/19/2017 09:25am
Share

ROLLA, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy and a suspect have been killed in a shootout in northern North Dakota.

WDAY-TV reports four law enforcement officers chased a man in a pickup truck that was reported stolen from Devils Lake around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. KXMC-TV reports that the officers caught up with the pickup about 200 miles northwest of Devils Lake, at a remote intersection in Rolette County near the Canadian border. A shootout began.

Rolette County Sheriff Gerald Medrud says a deputy was fatally shot and the suspect also was killed. Authorities haven’t released their identities.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is handling the case, declined immediate comment. The sheriff’s department is planning a briefing for Thursday morning.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the sheriff’s first name is Gerald, not Gearald.

___

Information from: WDAY-TV, http://wday.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Deputy and suspect are…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Government News