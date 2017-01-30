DA: NC trooper won’t be charged in death of deaf driver

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A district attorney’s report says a North Carolina state trooper won’t be charged for killing a deaf driver who charged at him with a metal object in his hand after a chase with speeds of more than 100 mph.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray issued the report Monday involving the death of Daniel Harris in August. Trooper Jermaine Saunders had chased Harris before stopping on the road leading up to Harris’ home in Charlotte.

The report says the object in Harris’ hand was a metal carabiner, a climbing hook often used as a key ring.

It also says Harris may have suffered some sort of mental health crisis. It says Harris said during a court ordered mental health assessment in 2015 that he had been treated at a psychiatric hospital for seven years.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments