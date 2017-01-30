9:31 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen live to the confirmation hearing of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions at about 9:30 a.m.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » DA: NC trooper won't…

DA: NC trooper won’t be charged in death of deaf driver

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 1:10 pm 01/30/2017 01:10pm
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A district attorney’s report says a North Carolina state trooper won’t be charged for killing a deaf driver who charged at him with a metal object in his hand after a chase with speeds of more than 100 mph.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray issued the report Monday involving the death of Daniel Harris in August. Trooper Jermaine Saunders had chased Harris before stopping on the road leading up to Harris’ home in Charlotte.

The report says the object in Harris’ hand was a metal carabiner, a climbing hook often used as a key ring.

It also says Harris may have suffered some sort of mental health crisis. It says Harris said during a court ordered mental health assessment in 2015 that he had been treated at a psychiatric hospital for seven years.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » DA: NC trooper won't…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Government News