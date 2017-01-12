8:04 am, January 12, 2017
BREAKING NEWS A teenager has been charged as an adult with two deadly stabbings at the Westfield Wheaton mall.

Conway says Trump "very…

Conway says Trump “very happy” to get Clapper call

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 7:55 am 01/12/2017 07:55am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top aide to Donald Trump says he was “very happy” to hear from an intelligence chief that officials have not made any judgment on the reliability of potentially damaging information about the president elect.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in a statement late Wednesday he told Trump that no decision had been made on the credibility of the information in a document provided to Congress.

Clapper also said he told Trump he does not believe the leak of the document came from the intelligence community.

Kellyanne Conway told NBC’s “Today” that Trump was very happy to get the call from Clapper. But she would not say Thursday whether Trump believes Clapper’s claim the release came from outside the intelligence community.

