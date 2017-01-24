4:28 pm, January 25, 2017
Chief: Slain Dallas-area detective connected with people

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:19 pm 01/24/2017 12:19pm
Lewisville Honor Guard Sgt. Ken Naffziger arrives for the funeral service of Little Elm police detective Jerry Walker at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Walker, an 18-year veteran of the Little Elm department, was fatally shot Jan. 17 after responding to a report of a man outside a home armed with a long gun. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

PLANO, Texas (AP) — A suburban Dallas police chief told law enforcement officers from across Texas that a slain detective knew how to connect with people “when they were in their darkest hour.”

Little Elm police Chief Rodney Harrison said at the funeral Tuesday of Detective Jerry Walker that the father of four understood the compassion of policing.

Harrison told mourners who gathered at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano that Walker epitomized the prized officer who can successfully resolve virtually any conflict or confrontation, no matter how volatile.

Walker, an 18-year veteran of the Little Elm department, was fatally shot Jan. 17 after responding to a report of a man outside a home armed with a long gun.

A standoff ensued and the gunman later was found dead inside the home.

