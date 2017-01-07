6:22 am, January 7, 2017
25° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Captured militant confirms death…

Captured militant confirms death of Benghazi militia leader

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 6:18 am 01/07/2017 06:18am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — The Libyan military reports that a captured militant has confirmed the killing of Wissam Ben Hamid, the leader of militia groups in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Army spokesman Ahmed al-Mesmary reported on Friday that the captured spokesman of the Revolutionary Shura Council of Benghazi, a coalition of armed groups controlling two remaining militia strongholds in Libya’s second largest city, confirmed during videotaped interrogations Ben Hamid’s killing in an air strike nearly a month ago.

Libya fell into chaos following the overthrow and killing of longtime strongman Moammer Gadhafi in 2011 and remains torn between rival governments in east and west. The Libyan military, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, answers to the east-based parliament, which has refused to acknowledge the U.N.-backed National Unity Government based in Tripoli.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Captured militant confirms death…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Government News