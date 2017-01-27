3:50 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Bodies of North Texas…

Bodies of North Texas sheriff’s deputy, son found in home

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:13 pm 01/27/2017 12:13pm
Share

GRAHAM, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy and his son have been found fatally shot in a home northwest of Fort Worth.

Graham police Chief Tony Widner said Friday that the bodies of 61-year-old Joseph Parker and 27-year-old Kensy Parker were found a day earlier in a bedroom of the home. A weapon was found nearby.

Widner declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the deaths but says investigators have an idea of what happened and are awaiting forensic test results.

He says Joseph Parker previously worked as an officer with Graham police before joining the Young County sheriff’s office.

Young County Appraisal District records show Joseph Parker owned the home where the bodies were found.

Graham is about 75 miles from Fort Worth.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Bodies of North Texas…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Government News