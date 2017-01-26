4:37 pm, January 26, 2017
Autopsy: California officer shot man 4 times; cocaine found

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 4:22 pm 01/26/2017 04:22pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — An autopsy has found that a mentally distressed man killed by police in a San Diego suburb suffered four gunshot wounds to the neck, chest, arm and shoulder and was shocked by a stun gun.

The report released Thursday says Alfred Olango died in the emergency room of the gunshot wounds. A drug test found cocaine in his system.

The September shooting led to days of protests. His family said Olango, a native of Uganda, had a breakdown after the death of a close friend. They have filed an excessive-force lawsuit.

Prosecutors have ruled that the shooting by an El Cajon officer was justified. Authorities say Olango pointed an e-cigarette device at the officer that could have been mistaken for a gun.

Another officer simultaneously used a stun gun, hitting him in the leg and buttocks.

Topics:
Government News
