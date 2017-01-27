7:37 am, January 27, 2017
Atlanta police kill person near public safety building

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 7:00 am 01/27/2017 07:00am
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say an officer shot and killed a person outside an Atlanta Public Safety annex.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into circumstances of the Thursday evening shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Darryl Tolleson told reporters that two officers had just arrived to the public safety annex to file administrative paperwork when they noticed a suspicious person in a car in the parking lot.

Tolleson said it was during that encounter when a shot was fired. He said the officers weren’t injured.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2kAAlkl ) that police haven’t said whether the person killed had a weapon, or what specifically led to the shooting.

