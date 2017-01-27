3:46 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Arsenal manager Wenger banned…

Arsenal manager Wenger banned from touchline for 4 games

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 1:15 pm 01/27/2017 01:15pm
Share

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has banned Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger from the touchline for four matches after an altercation with a match official.

Wenger escaped a stadium ban for shoving fourth official Anthony Taylor in the tunnel area at Emirates Stadium on Sunday during Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

The FA says Wenger “used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official” when he was sent off by the referee.

The FA added that “following his dismissal from the technical area, his behavior in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.”

Wenger was also fined 25,000 pounds ($31,300) after admitting to the charge.

The touchline ban starts Saturday when Arsenal plays Southampton in the FA Cup.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Arsenal manager Wenger banned…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Government News