AP PHOTOS: Women’s marches flood parks, streets worldwide

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 8:10 pm
Demonstrators march across 42nd Street during a women's march, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in New York. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Masses of people flooded parks, streets and city squares around the world Saturday marching in solidarity in a show of empowerment and a stand against President Donald Trump.

The crowds of women, men and children stood in the rain, snow and sun. Many wore pink “pussyhats” to mock the new president.

As they moved through streets or gathered in parks, they voiced support for women and immigrants’ rights, health care, Black Lives Matter, education and other causes. Many carried signs with messages such as “Love trumps hate” and “Women won’t back down.”

Parts of some cities were brought to a halt as marchers packed train stations and snarled traffic. In Washington, turnout was so big that the designated march route alongside the National Mall was impassable.

Here are some of the images of the day in the U.S. and around the world.

Follow AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/15Oo6jo

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Breaking News Government News White House
