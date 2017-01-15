9:39 pm, January 15, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » AP PHOTOS: Editor selections…

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 9:03 pm 01/15/2017 09:03pm
Share
In this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 photo, anglers throw lines on a river during a trout catching contest in Hwacheon, South Korea. The contest is part of an annual ice festival which draws over 1,000,000 visitors every year. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said last week that he would announce soon whether he will run for South Korea’s presidency, as he returned home and strongly hinted at his political ambitions before hundreds of cheering supporters. Ban’s return will likely heat up local politics as he’s considered the only major conservative contender in a possible early election to replace impeached President Park Geun-hye.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry visited Vietnam during his last trip as the top U.S. diplomat. Kerry, a Vietnam War veteran, toured the Mekong Delta region, where he fought almost 50 years ago. He also praised relations with his former foes, though he urged greater respect for human rights in Vietnam.

Hong Kong’s No. 2 government official said she was resigning to prepare for a leadership bid for the southern Chinese city’s top job. Chief Secretary Carrie Lam said she tendered her resignation to Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and asked him to submit it to Beijing for approval.

People throughout Asia are preparing for the upcoming Lunar New Year. Officials expect that Chinese travelers will make almost 3 billion trips during the holiday travel rush that runs through Feb. 21. Those trips include intercity flights, trains and local bus rides to villages for China’s 1.4 billion people.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » AP PHOTOS: Editor selections…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Government News