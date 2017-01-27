3:41 am, January 28, 2017
Anti-abortion groups hold triumphant rally after Obama years

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 7:48 pm 01/27/2017 07:48pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The anti-abortion movement has held a triumphant rally on the National Mall.

Vice President Mike Pence told the crowd at the March for Life that anti-abortion policies are a top priority of the new administration, and President Donald Trump tweeted that the rally had his “full support.”

The March for Life is held every year in Washington to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. While no official crowd estimates are available, the turnout was clearly larger than in recent years.

Calling it “a historic moment in the cause for life,” Pence told the crowd t ending taxpayer-funded abortion and choosing a Supreme Court justice in the mold of the late Antonin Scalia — a conservative Catholic who opposed abortion — are among the administration’s most important goals.

