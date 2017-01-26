11:51 am, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Amazon to collect state…

Amazon to collect state sales tax in Missouri on Feb. 1

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:12 pm 01/26/2017 06:12pm
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Online retail giant Amazon will begin collecting sales tax in Missouri next month.

Amazon spokeswoman Jill Kerr told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2k8Eifo ) that the online company will start charging Missouri state sales tax Feb. 1.

Amazon and its subsidiaries already collect sales tax on merchandise shipped to more than 30 states.

The company announced this month that it planned to hire 100,000 employees nationwide during the next 18 months. That prompted speculation that Amazon might open distribution facilities in Missouri but Amazon officials declined to comment on the possibility.

The state sales tax rate in Missouri is 4.225 percent.

Several state and retail groups have argued that stores in the state that must charge sales tax are at a disadvantage in competing against Amazon.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Amazon to collect state…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Government News