Aide: Bush could be discharged from hospital this weekend

HOUSTON (AP) — A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush is taking his last round of antibiotics and could be discharged this weekend from the Houston hospital where he’s being treated for pneumonia.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said Thursday that the 92-year-old former president’s health is improving every day.

The nation’s 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 because he was experiencing breathing difficulties. He later was moved to intensive care when doctors inserted a breathing tube, which was removed after a couple of days. He was moved from the ICU on Monday.

