Aide: Bush could be discharged from hospital this weekend

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 2:54 pm 01/26/2017 02:54pm
In this photo provided by Office of George H.W. Bush on Monday Jan. 23, 2017, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara pose for a photo at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston. The 92-year-old former president is still suffering from pneumonia, but is well enough to leave the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital, doctors said Monday. His wife, Barbara, has been discharged from the same facility after completing treatment for bronchitis. (Courtesy the Office of George H.W. Bush via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush is taking his last round of antibiotics and could be discharged this weekend from the Houston hospital where he’s being treated for pneumonia.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said Thursday that the 92-year-old former president’s health is improving every day.

The nation’s 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 because he was experiencing breathing difficulties. He later was moved to intensive care when doctors inserted a breathing tube, which was removed after a couple of days. He was moved from the ICU on Monday.

