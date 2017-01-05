5 accused of helping suspect after LA sergeant’s slaying

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say five people were arrested on allegations that they tried to help a man escape capture after he fatally shot a Los Angeles sheriff’s sergeant.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the five suspects were arrested late Thursday near their Southern California homes.

Authorities wouldn’t detail specific allegations against the suspects. The sheriff’s department would only say they were arrested after detectives learned the five “attempted to help” 27-year-old Trenton Trevon Lovell evade arrest after shooting Sergeant Steve Owen in October.

Sheriff’s deputies say Lovell shot Owen and then pumped four more bullets into his body as he lay on the ground.

They say Lovell held two teenagers hostage at knifepoint in a building until he was captured.

Lovell has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

