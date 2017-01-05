3:37 pm, January 13, 2017
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Area school systems are canceling Saturday activities ahead of the expected wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. See the full list of closings and delays here.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 5 accused of helping…

5 accused of helping suspect after LA sergeant’s slaying

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 3:36 pm 01/13/2017 03:36pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say five people were arrested on allegations that they tried to help a man escape capture after he fatally shot a Los Angeles sheriff’s sergeant.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the five suspects were arrested late Thursday near their Southern California homes.

Authorities wouldn’t detail specific allegations against the suspects. The sheriff’s department would only say they were arrested after detectives learned the five “attempted to help” 27-year-old Trenton Trevon Lovell evade arrest after shooting Sergeant Steve Owen in October.

Sheriff’s deputies say Lovell shot Owen and then pumped four more bullets into his body as he lay on the ground.

They say Lovell held two teenagers hostage at knifepoint in a building until he was captured.

Lovell has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 5 accused of helping…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Government News