$43M verdict upheld for duo exonerated in LI teen’s slaying

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a $43 million jury verdict against a Long Island county after DNA evidence exonerated three men who had been convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a teenager in 1984.

John Restivo, Dennis Halstead and John Kogut were convicted of killing 16-year-old Theresa Fusco, of Lynbrook. The trio served nearly 18 years behind bars before being freed in 2003.

The men sued, accusing a Nassau County detective of planting and withholding evidence. Kogut, who initially confessed, was excluded from the civil trial.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2jFWgVN ) a Manhattan court on Thursday upheld a 2014 ruling that found the civil rights of Restivo and Halstead were violated.

The ruling says the duo suffered “grave harm” from their wrongful imprisonment.

County Attorney Carnell Foskey says they’re reviewing their options.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments