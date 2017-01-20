6:47 am, January 20, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » $43M verdict upheld for…

$43M verdict upheld for duo exonerated in LI teen’s slaying

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 6:37 am 01/20/2017 06:37am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a $43 million jury verdict against a Long Island county after DNA evidence exonerated three men who had been convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a teenager in 1984.

John Restivo, Dennis Halstead and John Kogut were convicted of killing 16-year-old Theresa Fusco, of Lynbrook. The trio served nearly 18 years behind bars before being freed in 2003.

The men sued, accusing a Nassau County detective of planting and withholding evidence. Kogut, who initially confessed, was excluded from the civil trial.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2jFWgVN ) a Manhattan court on Thursday upheld a 2014 ruling that found the civil rights of Restivo and Halstead were violated.

The ruling says the duo suffered “grave harm” from their wrongful imprisonment.

County Attorney Carnell Foskey says they’re reviewing their options.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » $43M verdict upheld for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Government News