12:06 pm, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2 convicted of $8.9…

2 convicted of $8.9 Medicare scam in 4 Gulf Coast states

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:53 am 01/26/2017 06:53am
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two owners of psychological service companies have been convicted of an $8.9 million fraud scheme that billed Medicare for unnecessary or nonexistent tests on nursing home patients in four Gulf Coast states.

Attorneys said Wednesday that Slidell, Louisiana, residents Rodney Hesson and his mother, 63-year-old Gertrude Parker, plan to appeal.

Each owned companies in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

A jury convicted them Tuesday of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and of conspiracy to make false statements about health care. According to the news release, the jurors also found them responsible for $8.9 million in fraudulent payments.

Two psychologists who worked for them pleaded guilty last year, admitting $5.6 million in fraudulent claims.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Consumer News Government News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2 convicted of $8.9…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Government News