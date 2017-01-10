10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. TRUMP TO MOVE ON BORDER SECURITY

The president is set to begin rolling out executive actions on immigration, beginning with steps to tighten the nation’s borders, sources tell the AP.

2. REBUKING OBAMA, TRUMP BOOSTS PIPELINES

The president gives his go-ahead to the huge Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, moving aggressively to overhaul America’s energy and climate policy.

3. AGENCIES FACING COMMUNICATIONS CLAMPDOWN

The Trump administration institutes a media blackout at the EPA along with communication restrictions at other agencies.

4. WHY EVEN REINVIGORATED SYRIA TRUCE REMAINS SHAKY

Continued differences among the warring sides as well as rebel infighting could quickly scuttle the latest deal.

5. ISRAEL PUSHES AHEAD ON SETTLEMENTS

With Trump now heading an administration seen as friendly to the settlement movement, Netanyahu announces plans to build 2,500 more settler homes on the West Bank.

6. WHAT’S GOOD NEWS FOR FLINT, MICHIGAN

The city’s water system no longer has levels of lead exceeding the federal limit.

7. HOPES FADE FOR ADDITIONAL SURVIVORS FROM AVALANCHE

Six days after the tragedy at an Italian resort hotel, the death toll doubles to 17, with 12 people still unaccounted for.

8. WHERE CANCER TRENDS REMAIN TROUBLESOME

Despite an overall decline in U.S. cancer deaths since 1980, the opposite trend is happening deep in Appalachia, western Alaska and other pockets of the country.

9. OSCARS CHANGE THEIR TUNE WITH ‘LA LA LAND,’ DIVERSE NOMINEES

The retro musical reaps a record-tying 14 nominations, and a wave of African-American films resoundingly topples two straight years of “so white” Oscars.

10. PATRIOTS REMEMBER CITY OF HOUSTON FONDLY

The last time the Super Bowl was held there, New England beat Carolina in 2004 on Adam Vinatieri’s last-second field goal.

