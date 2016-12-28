4:20 pm, December 28, 2016
Woman charged in $2 million theft from Catholic Charities

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 4:05 pm 12/28/2016 04:05pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — A former employee of the Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland has been charged with stealing $2 million from it.

Federal authorities said Wednesday that Michelle Medrick is charged with bank fraud in an information, which indicates she’s agreed to plead guilty.

Prosecutors say Medrick worked as comptroller and business manager for Catholic Charities and allege she fraudulently withdrew money deposited with Fifth Third Bank from charitable donations and from government agencies including Ohio and various counties. Prosecutors say the thefts began in 2008 and ended in March.

The information says the money was stolen from a Catholic Charities facility called Parmadale in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County that provides foster care and adoption services and residences for children with behavioral problems.

Medrick is from North Royalton. Her attorney has declined to comment.

