10:50 am, December 27, 2016
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Weeklong occupation of tribal…

Weeklong occupation of tribal headquarters ends peacefully

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 10:47 am 12/27/2016 10:47am
Share

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The weeklong occupation of a tribal government building by a faction of the Rhode Island Narragansett tribe has ended.

The occupiers left the building and handed over its keys to U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The breakthrough came after days of mediation that included telephone calls and face-to-face meetings on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The occupying group was led by tribal council members who impeached Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas and wanted him to step down. Councilwoman Chastity Machado, who spent six nights inside the building, says it’s now time to settle issues as a family.

Thomas and his supporters don’t recognize the results of an election or the impeachment.

Charlestown’s police chief, the U.S. Interior Department and a nonviolence institute joined in the mediation talks.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Weeklong occupation of tribal…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Government News