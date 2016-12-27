2:12 pm, December 27, 2016
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60, The Associated Press reports.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Tribal corporation sues Wisconsin…

Tribal corporation sues Wisconsin city over power plant

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 1:58 pm 12/27/2016 01:58pm
Share

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A tribal corporation is suing the Wisconsin city of Green Bay, seeking damages from a failed waste-to-energy plant.

The Oneida Seven Generations Corp. received the city’s permission in 2010 to build a power plant fueled by municipal solid waste. However, after construction started, the city revoked the conditional use permit under pressure from citizens opposed to the plant.

The tribal corporation now wants to recover damages.

In the complaint filed Friday in federal court, the corporation says it lost around $21 million in profits and expenses, plus substantial legal expenses.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court last year affirmed an appeals court ruling that Green Bay improperly revoked the plant’s permit.

The city attorney’s office says it isn’t ready to comment.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Tribal corporation sues Wisconsin…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

Government News