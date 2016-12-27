Tribal corporation sues Wisconsin city over power plant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A tribal corporation is suing the Wisconsin city of Green Bay, seeking damages from a failed waste-to-energy plant.

The Oneida Seven Generations Corp. received the city’s permission in 2010 to build a power plant fueled by municipal solid waste. However, after construction started, the city revoked the conditional use permit under pressure from citizens opposed to the plant.

The tribal corporation now wants to recover damages.

In the complaint filed Friday in federal court, the corporation says it lost around $21 million in profits and expenses, plus substantial legal expenses.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court last year affirmed an appeals court ruling that Green Bay improperly revoked the plant’s permit.

The city attorney’s office says it isn’t ready to comment.

