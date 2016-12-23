2:51 am, December 23, 2016
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Texas city wants Exxon…

Texas city wants Exxon petrochemical plant built elsewhere

By The Associated Press December 23, 2016 1:29 am 12/23/2016 01:29am
Share

PORTLAND, Texas (AP) — Leaders of a South Texas city say a new giant Exxon Mobil Corp. petrochemical plant is a good idea but not in their neighborhood.

The city council in Portland has approved a resolution asking Exxon Mobil to rule out their city north of Corpus Christi as a site for the world’s largest ethylene cracker plant.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports that while the council backs commercial and industrial growth, members said they believe Portland’s quality of life would be diminished by the plant.

It would produce annually up to 1.8 million tons of ethylene, a polyester component in clothing, bottles and construction materials.

The newspaper says development would take five years and bring about 11,000 construction jobs. Sites in Victoria, southwest of Houston, and St. James Parish, Louisiana, also are being considered.

___

Information from: Corpus Christi Caller-Times, http://www.caller.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Texas city wants Exxon…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Government News