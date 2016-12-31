12:10 pm, December 31, 2016
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Sheriff's office: Man fatally…

Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shot after lunging at deputies

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 12:05 pm 12/31/2016 12:05pm
Share

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a South Florida man who was armed with a knife.

In a statement, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to the Loxahatchee home early Saturday about a man threatening family members with a knife.

Barbera said the man refused to comply with the deputies’ commands. She said one deputy used a “non-lethal weapon” to knock the man to the ground.

According to Barbera, the man jumped up and lunged at deputies attempting to arrest him. Barbera said that’s when one deputy shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the deputy and the man weren’t released. Barbera said in an email that both were white. The deputy was on paid administrative leave.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Sheriff's office: Man fatally…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Government News