2:08 pm, December 24, 2016
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Rotten egg odor that…

Rotten egg odor that stunk up Philadelphia was from refinery

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 1:45 pm 12/24/2016 01:45pm
Share
A foul odor across Philadelphia sent crews scrambling Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say the acrid order of rotten eggs that wafted through Philadelphia has been blamed on a power outage at a refinery just across the river from the city.

The foul odor first was reported to dispatchers at Philadelphia Gas Works around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Complaints about the stench then flowed into the city’s 911 system.

Some calls were even received from neighboring Bucks County, miles away.

About 90 minutes later, city officials determined the smell was caused by a kind of sulfur-based additive. They said it wasn’t dangerous.

PBF Energy in Paulsboro, New Jersey, said Saturday that a brief loss of power at the refinery shortly before 8 p.m. Friday resulted in “flaring and odors.” The refinery is located just across the Delaware River.

The company apologized.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Rotten egg odor that…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Government News