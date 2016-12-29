9:06 pm, December 29, 2016
Retrial for SC officer charged with murder set for March 1

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 8:50 pm 12/29/2016 08:50pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The state retrial of a South Carolina police officer charged with murder for killing a black driver running from a traffic stop has been scheduled to begin March 1.

Multiple media outlets report that a judge released the order setting the date Thursday.

A jury couldn’t reach a verdict in Michael Slager’s murder trial in state court earlier this month.

Slager, who is white, is also charged in federal court with violating Walter Scott’s civil rights. That trial is set to start May 1.

Authorities say the former North Charleston police officer shot Walter Scott in the back in April 2015 as he ran from a traffic stop.

Slager says Scott grabbed his Taser as the two wrestled on the ground and he feared for his life.

Government News Latest News National News
Government News