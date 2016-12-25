12:00 pm, December 25, 2016
Police: Knife-wielding man in Georgia shot by officers

By The Associated Press December 25, 2016 11:49 am 12/25/2016 11:49am
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man is in critical condition after being shot by police answering a domestic call.

Authorities say two officers who answered the call around 7 p.m. Christmas Eve were confronted by a man wielding a knife at a home in Buford, an unincorporated area of Gwinnett County.

In a news release, Gwinnett County police say the man was shot several times. The officers were not injured.

GBI spokesman Bahan Rich said in an email says the man was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Sunday.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
