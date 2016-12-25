Police: Knife-wielding man in Georgia shot by officers

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man is in critical condition after being shot by police answering a domestic call.

Authorities say two officers who answered the call around 7 p.m. Christmas Eve were confronted by a man wielding a knife at a home in Buford, an unincorporated area of Gwinnett County.

In a news release, Gwinnett County police say the man was shot several times. The officers were not injured.

GBI spokesman Bahan Rich said in an email says the man was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Sunday.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments