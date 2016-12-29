2:57 am, December 29, 2016
Judge won’t dismiss charges against driver in trooper death

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 2:02 am 12/29/2016 02:02am
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A judge won’t dismiss charges against a man accused of driving under the influence of marijuana and causing a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike that killed a state trooper.

In a ruling issued Wednesday, a Worcester judge denied a motion to dismiss several of the charges against 30-year-old David Njuguna (juh-GOO’-nyuh), of Webster. Njuguna has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and related offenses in the March 16 death of 44-year-old Trooper Thomas Clardy.

Authorities say Clardy had stopped a car for a traffic violation when his cruiser was hit by Njuguna’s vehicle in Charlton. Witnesses say Njuguna’s car had swerved across all three travel lanes without slowing.

Njuguna’s lawyer had argued that several charges are “duplicative” and there was insufficient evidence to support the charge alleging Njuguna had used marijuana.

