Figures on government spending and debt

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 4:29 pm 12/29/2016 04:29pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Dec. 28 $19,842,208
Statutory debt limit Suspended
Total public debt outstanding Dec. 28 $19,879,389
Operating balance Dec. 28 $372,825
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Nov $48,594
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $41,373
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Nov -$180,843
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$201,107
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Nov $421,567
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $416,014
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Nov $602,410
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $617,121
Gold assets in Nov $11,041

