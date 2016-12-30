3:07 pm, December 30, 2016
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Federal regulators weigh in…

Federal regulators weigh in on proposed natural gas pipeline

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 2:48 pm 12/30/2016 02:48pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators say the majority of adverse environmental impacts from a proposed natural gas pipeline that would cross West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina could be avoided, minimized or mitigated.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission included the finding in its draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which was released Friday.

Dominion Energy vice president of pipeline construction Leslie Hartz says the company believes the draft report confirms that “the project can be built in an environmentally responsible way.”

A coalition of community and environmental groups, however, criticized the commission’s findings.

Dominion Energy is partnering with other energy companies on the approximately 600-mile-long project. The commission has the final say on interstate pipelines. It is accepting public comment on the draft report until April 6.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Federal regulators weigh in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Government News